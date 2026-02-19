Russia urges restraint as US beefs up military assets near Iran

Photo- US beefs up warship presence in Mideast, will have 2 aircraft carriers in region

Russia said on Thursday that it was seeing an unprecedented escalation of tension around Iran as the United States moved military assets into the Middle East, and the Kremlin urged both Tehran and “other parties” to exercise prudence and restraint.

The U.S. has deployed warships near Iran, while also holding talks with Tehran on limiting its nuclear program .

Russia has a strategic partnership treaty with Iran, although it does not include a mutual defence clause. A Russian naval corvette conducted manoeuvres with the Iranian navy in the Gulf of Oman this week, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

“These are planned exercises; they are coordinated in advance. Russia continues to develop relations with Iran, and in doing so, we call on our Iranian friends and all parties in the region to exercise restraint and caution, and we urge them to prioritize political and diplomatic means in resolving any problems,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Right now, we are indeed seeing an unprecedented escalation of tensions in the region. But we still expect that political and diplomatic means and negotiations will continue to prevail in the search for a settlement.”

REUTERS