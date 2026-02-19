King Charles’ brother Andrew has been arrested

LONDON — Police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Thursday following weeks of revelations over the former prince’s friendship and dealings with Jeffrey Epstein.

Officers were pictured by news photographers arriving at Andrew’s residence on what is his 66th birthday.

Thames Valley Police, which covers an area in southern England, said it had arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and that its officers were searching two addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

It sent the statement in response to NBC News’ question about Andrew’s arrest. It said, “We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance.”

Pressure has been growing around Andrew, the brother of King Charles III and son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, over his years long friendship with Epstein, the late convicted sex offender and financier.

Earlier this month, Thames Valley Police said it had been working with specialists at the Crown Prosecution Service, the independent body responsible for prosecuting criminal cases in the U.K., to determine whether an investigation was warranted into Andrew.

Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied any wrongdoing in connection to his affiliation with Epstein, and said he regrets the friendship.

