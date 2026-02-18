UAE president met US senator Graham in Abu Dhabi

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed (L) met with United States Senator Lindsey Graham on February 18, 2026. (Photo via X/ragipsoylu)

DUBAI- United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, the senator said in a post on X, where he also criticiszed what he called “false narratives” circulating about the UAE and its leader.

Earlier in the week, social media speculation about Sheikh Mohammed’s health had surged after Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan postponed a planned visit to Abu Dhabi and his office posted — then deleted — a post on X saying the Emirati leader had a “health problem”.

Graham, writing on X earlier on Wednesday, said he met the UAE president for an hour and a half and dismissed those “perpetuating false narratives against the United Arab Emirates and President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed” as “full of it”.

A growing rift between the UAE and Saudi Arabia has brought heightened scrutiny to Abu Dhabi, as prominent Saudi social media voices intensify criticism and accuse the Emirates of contributing to regional instability. Online commentary in the kingdom often targets Sheikh Mohammed personally.

Wednesday’s meeting took place in Qasr Al Shati, the UAE’s WAM news agency reported, publishing photographs and video showing Sheikh Mohammed and senior Emirati officials speaking with the U.S. senator.

WAM said both men discussed regional developments and joint efforts to promote peace in the Middle East.

(Reuters)