Trump insider Tom Barrack kept in regular contact with Epstein for years, files show

President Trump’s longtime confidant Thomas Barrack, now serving as U.S. ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria, was in regular, close contact with Jeffrey Epstein for years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor, a CBS News analysis of over 100 texts and email exchanges from the newly released Justice Department documents shows.

The correspondence places Barrack, a globe-trotting billionaire, among a circle of wealthy and influential figures who maintained social contact with Epstein even as his criminal history became widely known. Their relationship continued even after Barrack became a prolific fundraiser for Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign, and later, led his inaugural committee and became a frequent presence in the White House.

At times, Epstein appeared to regard Barrack as a potential conduit for passing information to Mr. Trump, though available records show the communication going only in one direction. There’s no indication Epstein’s communications were passed on to Mr. Trump or that Mr. Trump communicated to Epstein through Barrack.

Jeffrey Epstein, Tom Barrack, and Donald Trump (from left to right). (Credit: Illustration by Celine Bejjani/L’Orient-Le Jour)

There’s also no evidence to suggest Barrack participated in or had knowledge of any ongoing criminal conduct by Epstein. Instead, the messages document continuing personal and professional contact during a period when Epstein was attempting to reestablish himself within elite social and financial circles.

The exchanges include invitations to private residences, introductions to diplomats and investors, and discussions of business opportunities. They also show Epstein repeatedly encouraged Barrack to move communications to encrypted messaging apps, records of which are not part of the government release.

Barrack, 78, is the founder and former chairman of a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that had vast holdings in the hotel and casino sectors and in 2008 bought Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch. He rose to prominence in the political world as a leading fundraiser for his friend Donald Trump’s 2016 bid for president. After the election, Barrack became a close adviser to Mr. Trump, especially on matters in the Middle East.

He was one of several in Mr. Trump’s inner circle to face scrutiny from special counsel Robert Mueller for his foreign entanglements, eventually facing charges on allegations he served as a back-channel for the United Arab Emirates while working inside the White House. A jury acquitted him in 2022. Barrack returned to Mr. Trump’s orbit for his second term, accepting a pivotal diplomatic post in Turkey.

How Barrack first met Epstein is unclear, but in the book “Fire and Fury,” Michael Wolff described Trump, Barrack and Jeffrey Epstein as “a 1980s and ’90s set of nightlife Musketeers.” Epstein’s emails indicate that both Barrack and Epstein had served as sources for Wolff’s book. Mr. Trump called the book “full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist.” Mr. Trump has also said he cut ties with Epstein years ago and has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

The Barrack-Epstein friendship appears to have continued undeterred by Epstein’s fall from grace in Florida, after he was charged for sexual misconduct involving teenage girls. In 2008, he pleaded guilty in a deal that let him avoid federal charges.

In September 2009, just months after Epstein’s release from the Palm Beach County jail, Barrack wrote to him, “Thinking about u, hope u r good and life is calm again” — a sentiment that marked the beginning of an extended period of contact between the two. Over the following years Epstein encouraged meetings and facilitated introductions between Barrack and individuals including Palantir CEO Peter Thiel, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin.

2016 presidential campaign

In the early months of 2016, after Mr. Trump surprised the political world by winning the New Hampshire Republican primary, Barrack emerged as one of a select group of insiders helping to shape his outsider’s bid for the White House.

As the Trump momentum grew, Epstein emailed his friend Barrack a greeting and a reminder of their shared past, writing: “hope you are well. photos look good. fyi I receive many calls a week about both Donald ([redacted], marla, beauty contest. mara lago etc) and clinton from reporters. less so recently with clinton, but my answers are always i have nothing to say. or i try to ignore altogether. A few times i have been ambushed on the street with questions. but am more careful now[.]”

Barrack replied, “hope ur good. Let’s catch up.”

Epstein then asked for a photo of Barrack’s newborn baby, writing, “send photos of you and child. —make me smile[.]”

In April 2016, with Barrack deeply enmeshed in the Trump campaign, Epstein reached out again — this time with a warning. He forwarded an email about a potentially damaging lawsuit just filed by a woman using the pseudonym “Katie Johnson.” In the civil complaint, she alleged that Epstein and Trump raped her in 1994. The lawsuit was withdrawn, and Mr. Trump denied those accusations.

Epstein wrote that he considered the legal claim “nuts but i thought you guys should know[.]” The documents do not indicate if Barrack acknowledged or replied to the email.

That July, Barrack spoke at the Republican National Convention in a coveted spot, following Ivanka Trump. He gave a rousing speech, telling the packed arena, “For over three decades, I have seen Donald up close and personal, as a great pal and business partner, across the spectrum of life’s twists and turns.”

Epstein now had a friend solidly placed within Trump’s orbit and that friendship had the potential to benefit them both. It was a relationship that Epstein had been cultivating for years.

Barrack, Epstein and the Middle East

Epstein and Barrack’s camaraderie, established in the social world of the New York elite in the 1990’s, appears to have continued into the new millennium.

By the early 2000’s both Epstein and Barrack had strong business ties to the Middle East. Epstein frequently traveled there, according to DOJ documents, and Barrack was involved in multiple real estate deals involving Middle Eastern governments.

The earliest reference to Barrack in the newly released Justice Department files is a 2002 email from Tom Pritzker, executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels and a friend of Epstein, to Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Pritzker mentions he’d seen Barrack the previous evening at a dinner in Mexico. Later that year, the files record a FedEx package sent from Epstein’s New York office to Barrack.

Nicole Junkermann

Epstein’s communication with Barrack picks up about a year after his release from jail. Epstein arranges for Barrack to connect with the financier and German countess Nicole Junkermann, and it appears some sort of relationship, business or personal, takes shape. In the ensuing months Epstein becomes a liaison between the two, with Epstein proffering offerings of assistance to both parties while cultivating his friendship with Barrack.

In one chain, Epstein emailed Barrack’s assistant with an invitation to visit his home in New Mexico, it appears Barrack accepted but a few days later his assistant contacted Epstein and canceled.

In another, Epstein texted Barrack, “Whatev

Two weeks later Barrack sent Epstein an email that said only “I will!!! Complicated!! I have been in a [expletive] storm and didn’t want her exposed!!! Sorry.”

Epstein replied, “Understood , I am always there for you . Good luck.”

Barrack responded “And me for u!!!!”

Royal connections

In November 2010, Epstein offered Barrack a high-level introduction.

“Prince Andrew will be staying with me for the week in New York,, would you like him there when you come to visit?” he asked in an email.

It’s not clear if that visit happened. Epstein was photographed with Prince Andrew walking in Central Park that week.

That summer Epstein invited Barrack to his ranch in New Mexico for another high-level networking opportunity. er it is, if I can help, I will.”

“Sultan will come to the ranch this week, why don’t you join us,” Epstein wrote.

“Sultan” appears to be Epstein confidant Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, a close associate of Epstein’s and prominent port company CEO from Dubai. (The Emirati dignitary was removed as CEO this week in reaction to his own correspondence with Epstein). Barrack responds, “I wish I could–give him a hug for me.”

In August 2011, Barrack emailed Epstein and said “just saw Sultan who likes you a lot! I told him you are the best that you are a first class brain inside of a first class human being! Miss u.”

Six months later, in January 2012, Barrack emailed Epstein: “H@ppy new year. Hope u r good. I have an idea can we talk.” That idea, it appears, was to sell Epstein’s New York mansion to the Qatari Prime Minister Sheik Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani. Epstein and Barrack made arrangements for the sheik and Barrack to come see it a few days later and Epstein prepared the staff, including asking them to remove “nude photos” from the wall.

Epstein told a staff member whose name is redacted to wear “heels” and suggested she tell Barrack that Epstein thanks him every day “for Sarah, he is how I found her.” It is unclear who he was referring to in the remark.

After a several hour delay, the visit was canceled. The next day Barrack told Epstein: “He saw ur house. Love it but not enough bedrooms for him.” Epstein defended his home’s size, one of the largest single-family homes in Manhattan, and said bedrooms were converted for other uses: “gym,office, music, there are 8 upstairs, and three staff down.”

Barrack responded: “He promised me he would see it again when his schedule clears. Hopefully when u are here.” It’s not clear if that meeting ever happened, but later that year the Qatari leader purchased a house across the street for $47 million.

Epstein continued to try and connect in person with Barrack for the rest of the year, apparently unsuccessfully. In December, Epstein forwards an investor email regarding Barrack’s company, Colony Capital, and says “dont you ever rest.”

Barrack responded, “Not until you hire me as ur butler. How is my role model?” Again, it’s unclear who he is referring to.

A changing relationship

Epstein’s communication with Barrack ebbed until spring of 2016, when Barrack’s focus shifted to the presidential campaign.

On July 22, following Barrack’s GOP convention speech, Epstein emailed to congratulate him. Barrack wrote back, “Thanks pal.”

The following month, Barrack texted Epstein: “Met ur Saudi friend! He loves U!! How r u–Tom Barrack[.]”

Epstein responded: “Great…Download signal app if you have not already. When are you in New York. Tonite? Dinner with Woody [Allen]?”

“I am in turkey. There Monday. I will call u. Will download now,” he replied.

Signal is an encrypted messaging application that allows users to set messages to automatically disappear after a chosen period of time.

That same day, Epstein texted Vitaly Churkin, then Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, and invited him to his house for a meeting with Barrack and Ehud Barak, the former prime minister of Israel, another close personal friend and business associate of Epstein. Epstein had recently arranged for Churkin’s son Maxim to obtain an internship with the U.S. finance company Boothbay Fund Management and Churkin was a frequent guest at Epstein’s house.

Epstein’s calendar for Aug. 29 includes a notation for “Lunch w/Ehud Barak, Tom Barrack and Vitaly Churkin.”

A month later, Barrack is again scheduled to meet with Epstein, along with the Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen, and Epstein also invited Peter Thiel to call in. Epstein sent an email to Barrack with advice on estate planning that day.

The day after the meeting was scheduled, Epstein wrote to Barrack: “I loved thiels suggestion regarding women and children, that everytime you say saving lives etc. I think of the tens of thousands of women and children that died as a direct result of your careless interventions.”

The day after that. Epstein purchased approximately $1 million in stock in Colony Capital, the publicly traded company founded by Barrack.

Epstein and Barrack continue to exchange emails, including links to recently leaked internal emails from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta. Barrack shares an op-ed he wrote for Fortune. Epstein sends a lengthy email with his analysis of Trump’s performance during his debate with Clinton.

Trump presidency

On election night in 2016, Epstein watched the results roll in from Saudi Arabia, where he was meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to flight records and a source who was close to Epstein at that time. Epstein later emailed a friend that he returned home with a tent, complete with carpets, as a gift.

On Nov. 9, the day after Mr. Trump won the election, a senior Saudi official texted Epstein to ask, “What do you think if The King calls the new President to congratulate him after announcing the results? Epstein responds, “TOM barrack is your point person[.]”

On Nov. 27, a business associate in New York wrote to Epstein to ask about his Thanksgiving. Epstein responded: “really fun, im in palm [beach] with the trump crowd,” adding later to someone else that he was with “barrack and the boys in pb, wild wild.”

Barrack was appointed that winter by Mr. Trump to run his inauguration, and in January, Sultan bin Sulayem wrote Epstein and asked if he should accept Barrack’s invitation to various events. Sulayem attended the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, according to the New York Post.

Building influence

In March 2017, Epstein continued to play the role of networker for Barrack, suggesting separately that Bill Gates and the Indian billionaire Amil Ambani meet with Barrack. Epstein reached out to Barrack that same month and suggested he meet with Ambani, and informed him that the prime minister of India would be visiting the U.S. in May.

Over the next year, Epstein made suggestions to several people close to Mr. Trump that the president should consider a war council, including Barrack, to deal with the fallout from the Russia investigation.

In May, with legal trouble bearing down on Barrack as a result of the Mueller probe, Epstein sent Barrack a recommendation for an attorney, writing: “hope you are well. please note [powerhouse white collar attorney] Reid Weingarten if you require advice.”

Barrack replied: “on the bosses list,” presumably referring to Mr. Trump.

Barrack’s communication with Epstein continued sporadically throughout that year. On June 8, Epstein emailed Barrack: “I’m in San Diego. Meet today? Come to my ranch weekend? You look well.”

Barrack responded “In DC! Will signal.”

In early January 2018, as the publisher prepared to release Wolff’s book, Epstein wrote to Wolff, “[B]arrack all over me,” and the next day, “[Barrack] keeps texting me” as he inquired about their inclusion in it.

If their conversation continued on the encrypted app, it’s unclear. Those communications were not part of the Epstein files release.

On Nov. 11, 2018, flight records show that Barrack and Epstein both flew from Teterboro to Palm Beach on their respective jets within an hour of each other.

CBS News has reached out to Barrack, Trump, Junkermann, Thiel and Barak for comment, and has not received responses as of publication.

