Afghanistan ready to support Iran if U.S. attacks, spokesman says

KABUL, Afghanistan — Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Taliban‑led government in Afghanistan, has said that Afghans are prepared to “cooperate and show sympathy” with the people of Iran if the United States launches a military attack, but reiterated that the group does not want conflict between the two countries.

Speaking in an interview with the Pashto service of Radio Iran, Mujahid stated that if Tehran requests assistance in the event of a U.S. attack, Afghanistan’s people are ready — within their capacity — to offer cooperation and solidarity. He also praised Iran’s response in the recent conflict with Israel, saying Tehran “was victorious in the 12‑day war” and would prevail again because it “has the capability, is in the right, and has the right to defend itself.”

Kabul Now