US airstrikes in Syria target dozens more Islamic State sites

PHOTO US military vehicles escort passenger buses transporting Islamic State IS detainees from northeastern Syria into Iraq on Feb. 8.Source: Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

U.S. forces struck more than 30 Islamic State targets in Syria over the last two weeks, extending the military response to a deadly attack on American and Syrian troops in December.

Ten airstrikes between Feb. 3 and Feb. 12 hit infrastructure and weapons storage targets “to sustain relentless military pressure on remnants from the terrorist network,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

The U.S. has been targeting the militant group that still controls territory beyond the reach of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has pledged to cooperate with Washington on counterterrorism efforts.

An earlier series of strikes on Islamic State targets began in late January after Centcom said it would transfer as many as 7,000 detainees linked to Islamic State from Syria to Iraq, citing a risk of escape.

President Donald Trump pledged to retaliate against Islamic State after two U.S. soldier and an interpreter were killed in a Dec. 13 ambush in Palmyra, Syria.

More than 50 Islamic State terrorists have been killed or captured and more than 100 of the group’s infrastructure targets have been hit in the campaign, Centcom said Saturday.

BLOOMBERG