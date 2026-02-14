Hariri will be back and will participate in upcoming Lebanese election

Photo- Saad Hariri gestures towards the gathered crowd during an event to mark the 21st anniversary of the assassination of his father and former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, in Beirut, Lebanon, February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir



Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri , one of the country’s best-known politicians, indicated on Saturday that his party would contest upcoming elections, four years after he stepped back from public office.

In a speech marking the 21st anniversary of the assassination of his father Rafik, who was also prime minister, Saad told supporters in Beirut that others would “hear our voice, and count our votes” when elections take place.

Hariri, a three-time former premier, stepped back from politics in 2022 and blocked his Future Movement from running in a parliamentary vote that year, citing reasons including Iran’s influence in the country – an indirect reference to Hezbollah.

Before stepping back from politics, Hariri led one of parliament’s biggest factions after inheriting his father’s mantle.

His Future Movement’s absence from Lebanon’s 2022 parliamentary election resulted in fractured Sunni Muslim representation in parliament, where seats are divided according to a sectarian quota system.

Harir emphasized on Friday during his meetings with several prominent figures and members of parliament, that “Lebanon and the region are witnessing a strategic shift, and Lebanon has a golden opportunity as a result of the collapse of the Iranian and Hezbollah project,” Lebanese media reported .

“Therefore, we can accomplish a lot, because the obstructionist approach was hindering all development projects,” he added, according to Lebanese the reports

He affirmed to the MPs that he is “eager to return to political life” and that “al-Mustaqbal Movement and the legacy of the martyred premier (Rafik Hariri) will be preserved.

“He will head a parliamentary bloc, and therefore will be present in the elections, both as a candidate and as a supporter,” the MPs said.

According to the report, Hariri asserted that “there will be no alliance with Hezbollah, regardless of the circumstances.”

“Rather, the goal of participating in the elections is to form a bloc that supports the state project of saving Lebanon. The issue of forming electoral lists will be addressed later, especially since the electoral law imposes rules different from the majoritarian system. However, what is certain is that there will be no alliance with Hezbollah and its axis,” Hariri reportedly added.

During his visit Hariri demonstrated that he remains the foremost political leader of Sunni Muslims in Lebanon. The massive crowds that gathered in Martyrs’ Square in Beirut on the anniversary of the assassination of his father Rafik Hariri’s confirmed that the Future Movement enjoys significant popular support, which has not waned despite the movement’s decision to suspend political activity years ago and the ongoing campaigns against Hariri, the latest of which was a Saudi-funded report targeting the movement’s Secretary-General, Ahmad Hariri. This explains why the former prime minister deliberately showed his support for the Secretary-General and called on people to stand alongside him in Martyrs’ Square, clearly indicating his endorsement of all his political and electoral activities.

Hariri’s speech was clear in its preparation for participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections . However, he left the final official decision until the election date is confirmed, after practically casting doubt on the inevitability of holding them next May.

According to reports, Hariri had decided not to visit any political or religious figures, which prompted Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian to visit Hariri at his residence in Beirut

News Agencies