US State department updates its highest travel warning level (4 ) for 21 countries

As of February 2026, the U.S. Department of State maintains its highest warning level, Level 4: Do Not Travel, for a group of roughly 21 to 22 countries and territories. While individual country advisories are updated on rolling dates based on local conditions, major reissuances and updates for this list occurred in early January 2026.
Current Level 4: Do Not Travel List (as of Feb 2026)
The State Department advises U.S. citizens to avoid these destinations due to life-threatening risks such as armed conflict, terrorism, or kidnapping
- Afghanistan (Updated Jan 13, 2025)
- Belarus (Updated Dec 29, 2025)
- Burkina Faso (Updated April 16, 2025)
- Burma (Myanmar) (Updated May 12, 2025)
- Central African Republic (Updated Nov 10, 2025)
- Gaza (Updated July 13, 2025)
- Haiti (Updated July 15, 2025)
- Iran (Updated Feb 5, 2026)
- Iraq (Updated July 17, 2025)
- Lebanon (Updated July 3, 2025)
- Libya (Updated July 16, 2025)
- Mali (Updated Jan 9, 2026)
- Niger (Updated Jan 30, 2026)
- North Korea (Updated April 29, 2025)
- Russia (Updated Dec 29, 2025; reissued Jan 2, 2026)
- Somalia (Updated May 14, 2025)
- South Sudan (Updated Nov 13, 2025)
- Sudan (Updated 2025)
- Syria (Updated July 23, 2025)
- Ukraine (Updated 2025)
- Venezuela (Updated Dec 3, 2025)
- Yemen (Updated 2025)
You can view the most current status for any specific country on the U.S. Department of State Travel Advisories page.