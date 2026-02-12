Trump tells Netanyahu: U.S. prefers deal with Iran to war, for now

President Trump stressed after a three-hour meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he wants to keep pursuing a deal with Iran rather than moving to military action at this time.

While Trump said his meeting with Netanyahu was “very good,” the Israeli prime minister is very skeptical about the prospects for diplomacy with Iran and inclined to support military action.

Yes, but: Trump and Netanyahu also made divergent public statements before Israel attacked Iran in June, before coordinating closely in that operation.

The U.S. and Iran resumed negotiations last Friday in Oman for the first time since June, but Trump has simultaneously launched a massive military buildup in the Gulf.

Trump told Axios on Tuesday that he expects a second round of talks next week, but he might also send a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Gulf to strike Iran if the talks fail.

“There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the meeting with Netanyahu.

Trump noted that before the 12-Day War last June, Iran decided not to cut a deal with the U.S.

“That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible,” Trump wrote.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that he had “emphasized the security needs of the State of Israel in the context of the negotiations with Iran, and the two agreed to continue close coordination and communication between them.” Both sides said Gaza was also discussed. Trump wrote that they’d discussed “the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general.”

