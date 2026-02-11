Colombia’s president Petro claims that he survived an assassination attempt

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Tuesday that he had survived an assassination attempt Monday night while travelling by helicopter.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Tuesday he had escaped an assassination attempt hours earlier, after months of warnings about an alleged plot by drug traffickers to target him.

On Monday night, Petro’s helicopter was unable to land at his destination on the Caribbean coast because of fears that unspecified people “were going to shoot” at it, he said.

“We headed out to open sea for four hours and I arrived somewhere we weren’t supposed to go, escaping from being killed,” Petro said in a cabinet meeting that was broadcast live.

Petro’s claim came amid a surge in violence months ahead of presidential elections, in a country marred by decades of conflict between guerrilla and other armed groups.

Petro, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second term, has claimed that a drug-trafficking cabal has had its sights set on ending his life ever since assuming office in August 2022.

The alleged plot involves narco bosses and war lords such as Ivan Mordisco, who commands the largest group of dissidents who broke with the FARC guerrilla army after it agreed to disarm under a 2016 peace agreement.

Colombia has a long list of leftist leaders, including presidential candidates, assassinated over the years.

Petro, the South American country’s first-ever leftist president, had reported another alleged attempt on his life in 2024.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

