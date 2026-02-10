U.S. senator attacks Egypt , Qatar and Turkey for engaging with Iran , calls Khamanei “Religious Nazi”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham launched an unprecedented sharp attack on several U.S. allies, accusing them of living in a “world of illusions” for continuing to engage with the Iranian regime.

Graham said: “To our so-called regional allies: if you think for even a moment that keeping the Ayatollah and his murderous regime in power is a good idea after all the rejection and resistance shown by the Iranian people, you are living in a world of illusions.”

Addressing Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, and others, he added: “Your desire to maintain the status quo and ignore the legitimate demands of the Iranian people, in my view, exceeds the bounds of acceptability, conflicts with U.S. national security interests, and violates the most basic standards of morality.”

Graham described the Iranian Supreme Leader as a “religious Nazi”, asserting that the current regime kills its own people and poses an existential threat to the region, urging regional states to stand boldly and cohesively against it.

His remarks come amid rising internal tensions in Iran and ongoing U.S. threats of potential strikes as Iran continues to expand its nuclear and missile programs.

MEE



