Taiwan condemns ‘harsh’ sentence for Hong Kong’s media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Photo- Media tycoon Jimmy Lai (R) is escorted into a Hong Kong Correctional Services van outside the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong on February 1, 2021, after being ordered to remain in jail while judges consider his fresh bail application, the first major legal challenge to a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on the city last year.

Taiwan’s government on Monday condemned the “harsh” sentence handed out to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and called for his release.

“Jimmy Lai’s harsh sentence under Hong Kong’s National Security Law not only deprives him of his personal liberty and tramples on freedom of speech and press freedom, but also denies the people’s basic right to hold those in power accountable,” Taiwan’s China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement.