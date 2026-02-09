Musk says SpaceX to build a city on Moon. Will take  less than 10 years to build 

Elon Musk said on Sunday that SpaceX has shifted its priority to building a “self‑growing city” on the Moon, which he said could be achieved in less than 10 years.

While SpaceX’s ultimate goal remains a city on Mars, recent reports indicate a prioritization of the Moon due to investor interest and its role as a testing ground, although the project faces delays potentially pushing a human landing to late 2028. Read the full analysis at POLITICO

Key Details on the Moon Project:

Strategy: SpaceX intends to land multiple Starships to serve as a base, utilizing them as permanent structures.

POLITICO Pro reported on February 3, 2026, that the FAA issued a final environmental approval for Starship launches from Kennedy Space Center, a key step for lunar missions.

Technical & Engineering Hurdles

Orbital Refueling: A Starship bound for the Moon requires unprecedented “tanker” flights to refuel in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). This complex process, never before performed at this scale, is essential for providing enough propellant to reach the lunar surface.

Lunar regolith is abrasive, toxic, and sticks to suits and equipment, causing severe wear on seals and machinery .

Logistical & Resource Challenges

Resource Scarcity: Unlike Mars, the Moon lacks carbon, a critical element for producing fuel on-site. While water ice exists in shadowed craters for oxygen and hydrogen, mining it in a zero-experience environment is a massive operational risk.

Regulatory & Economic Obstacles