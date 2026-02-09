Any possible agreement with Iran is worthless, says Israeli minister, calls for regime change

Israel’s Energy Minister Eli Cohen considers a possible agreement that could be reached between Washington and Tehran to be worthless – and a military confrontation with Iran may be possible even then.

“An agreement with the current regime has no value – only a regime change in Iran,” said Cohen, according to the Israeli news portal “ynet”. “Regime change in Tehran is in the interest of all Muslim states surrounding Iran.”

Representatives of the US government and Iran began talks in the Omani capital Muscat on Friday. A date for a possible continuation has not yet been set, but both parties expressed interest in further talks.

Cohen makes it clear: “Even in the event of an agreement, if a threat develops against Israel and we are forced to do so, we will act.”

The Israeli security cabinet, of which Cohen is a member, was set to meet again Sunday for consultations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to travel to Washington on Wednesday to discuss with US President Donald Trump the ongoing talks with Iran .

More comprehensive agreement

Israel is demanding that any agreement between the US and Iran must also include a limit on ballistic missiles and an end to support for Iran’s proxies in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen .

The Jewish state sees Iran’s nuclear and missile program as its greatest existential threat. Tehran has repeatedly stated that it only wants to negotiate about its nuclear program.