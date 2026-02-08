Tripoli mayor declares the city a disaster area, offered to quit after a building collapsed killing and wounding several people

Six people were killed, seven injured, and several others are missing after a building collapse in Bab al-Tabbaneh, Tripoli , Lebanon

The mayor of Tripoli, Abdul Hamid Karima, announced that six people were killed, seven injured, and several others are missing after the building collapse in Bab al-Tabbaneh. He added: “We declare that the city of Tripoli is a disaster zone due to the issue of dilapidated buildings, and thousands of buildings are threatened because of neglect.”

He explained in a press conference: “This issue is beyond the capacity of the Tripoli municipality, and every drop of blood shed in the city is the responsibility of the state.”

He also announced that “the municipal council’s resignation is at the disposal of the Minister of Interior, and this is our final plea.”

Update : Death toll rises to 9 people according to Lebanese media reports