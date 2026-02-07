Hezbollah replaces its top security official Wafiq Safa

Photo- Wafiq Safa, who heads Hezbollah’s liaison and coordination unit responsible for working with Lebanese security agencies, survived an Israeli assassination attempt in October 2024.

BY BASSEM MROUE , AP

BEIRUT- Hezbollah has replaced a top security official who was in charge of coordination with Lebanon’s security agencies after he told the group’s leadership that he wants to step down, two officials with the group who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter said Friday.

Wafiq Safa had headed Hezbollah’s Liaison and Coordination Unit for decades and it was not immediately clear what his new job within the Iran-backed group is going to be. Hezbollah’s leadership accepted Safa’s resignation Friday, one of the officials said.

The other Hezbollah official said that Safa was replaced by Hussein Ibrahim al Abdullah, who is not publicly known. The official added that the Liaison and Coordination Unit was recently stripped of some of its powers that were given to other departments within the group.

The move comes as Hezbollah is conducting some restructuring within its ranks after its 14-month war with Israel that weakened the group and killed much of its political and military leadership.

AP