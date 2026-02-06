US senator ends meeting with Lebanon’ army chief chief for refusing  to call Hezbollah a terrorist group

File photo; Criticism of Lebanese Army Chief General Rodolphe Haykal intensified in the US Congress in recent weeks, with lawmakers citing what they describe as his “failure” to disarm Hezbollah

WASHINGTON- US Sen. Lindsey Graham said that he abruptly ended a meeting with visiting Lebanon’s army chief after the general refused to call Hezbollah a terrorist group and warned that the US cannot rely on partners who deny the threat.

“I just had a very brief meeting with Lebanese General Rodolphe Haykal. I asked him point blank if he believes Hezbollah is a terrorist organization. He said, ‘No, not in the context of Lebanon.’ With that, I ended the meeting,” wrote US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Thursday in a post on social media.

“They are clearly a terrorist organization. Hezbollah has American blood on its hands. Just ask the U.S. Marines,” he added.

Graham pointed out that Hezbollah has “been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by both Republican and Democrat administrations since 1997 – for good reason.”

“As long as this attitude exists from the Lebanese Armed Forces, I don’t think we have a reliable partner in them. I am tired of the double speak in the Middle East. Too much is at stake,” he concluded.

