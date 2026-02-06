Russia’s Lavrov slams French diplomatic efforts as ‘pathetic’ after Macron adviser’s Moscow visit

“If you want to call and have a serious conversation, then call. Putin will always pick up the phone,” Russian foreign minister says in an interview with state media.

PARIS — Russia’s top diplomat slammed French efforts to resuscitate dialogue between Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin as “pathetic” just days after the French president’s top diplomatic adviser traveled to Moscow for high-level talks.

“French President Emmanuel Macron about two weeks ago once again said he would somehow call [Vladimir] Putin,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with state media outlet RT.

“You know, this is not serious. It’s pathetic diplomacy. If you want to call and have a serious conversation, then call. Putin will always pick up the phone. He will always hear out any proposals, especially serious ones,” Lavrov said.

Two EU diplomats, granted anonymity to speak candidly about the delicate talks, confirmed to POLITICO that Bonne visited the Russian capital Tuesday to lay the groundwork for Putin and Macron to resume speaking with each other. The leaders have not spoken directly since shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

One of the diplomats said Bonne met with top Putin aide Yury Ushakov, who is part of Russia’s delegation in ongoing peace talks with Ukraine brokered by the United States.

French officials declined to confirm or deny Bonne’s visit. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did the same Thursday at his daily press briefing out of “solidarity” with the French.

Macron had said Tuesday that “technical talks” were underway in the effort to reestablish dialogue with the Kremlin, and his office Wednesday said that such talks are being held transparently “and in consultation with President Zelenskyy and with our main European colleagues.”

Macron has repeatedly said Europeans need to hold their own direct talks with Moscow, as negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States drag on and the conflict is nearing its fifth year.

Prominent Russia analyst Tatiana Stanovaya wrote in a post on X that the Kremlin’s reaction signals it is open to Macron’s outreach “but remains deeply [sic] sceptical about what Europe can offer.”

