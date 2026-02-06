Most Americans want Supreme Court to rule against Trump on tariffs

Most Americans want the Supreme Court to decide against President Trump on his tariff authority and his attempt to fire Federal Reserve board of governors member Lisa Cook, according to a new poll.

The Marquette Law School Supreme Court poll found that 63 percent of respondents said that they want the nation’s highest court to restrict “the president’s authority to impose tariffs,” while 36 percent said they want the Supreme Court to “hold that the President has the authority to set tariffs.”

When asked about Trump’s attempt to fire Cook, 64 percent of respondents in the Marquette poll said they wanted the case to go in her favor, while 35 percent agreed with Trump’s action.

The Supreme Court is considering if the president has the jurisdiction to use a mechanism like national emergencies to impose tariffs on foreign countries.

In oral arguments last year, the Supreme Court justices appeared unlikely to rule along ideological lines when it comes to Trump’s tariffs. The conservative and liberal justices seemed to doubt the president’s tariffs being justified by declarations of national emergencies.

Trump’s attempt to fire Cook was also met with a hesitant Supreme Court late last month, with the majority of the justices seeming unwilling to agree with the president’s argument that he could fire Cook due to mortgage fraud accusations.

The Marquette Law School poll took place from Jan. 21 to 28, polled 1,000 people and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

