Lebanon President meets Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc chief MP Mohammad Raad at Baabda Palace

President Joseph Aoun, received on Wednesday the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, at the Baabda Palace. The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad Mehna and the President’s special advisor, Brigadier General Andre Rahal, Hezbollah’s website Al Manar reported.

After the meeting, “MP Raad stated: “When national sovereignty is seriously threatened, we must all deal with the situation responsibly, facing the risks of occupation and tutelage. Everyone has the right to express their viewpoint and position from their own perspective, and the best stance is one that unites, and the most effective interaction is one that is realistic, positive, and advisory., Al Manar added

“Lebanese people today are primarily concerned with preserving an atmosphere of unity and cohesion among themselves, especially in light of the necessity to end the occupation and restore sovereignty, away from provocations and confrontations,” Raad added.

“We are all required to address our situation through correction, cooperation, and effective coordination. From our position in Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance, we affirm from Baabda Palace, and after our frank and responsible meeting with His Excellency President General Joseph Aoun, that we are keen on understanding and cooperating to achieve the goals of all Lebanese, starting with ending the occupation, releasing prisoners, enhancing stability, returning our people to their homes and villages, launching the reconstruction process, and having the state take responsibility for protecting sovereignty, supporting it (the state) when necessary, and rejecting all forms of intervention and tutelage.”

“We discussed our position and readiness during the meeting, wishing our people, His Excellency the President, and his presidential term success in achieving the mentioned goals. We also listened to President Aoun’s perspectives, and since reality demands a lot of follow-up and precision in approaches, we agreed to continue meeting and consulting to achieve goals and priorities and agree on the methodology that leads to this in the quickest time, with the least cost, and in the safest way to preserve sovereignty and national dignity together,” MP Raad concluded.

But Raad avoided to address the most important issue in Lebanon, which is disarming Hezbollah .

According to Ali Hussein, a prominent Lebanese analyst “unless the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group disarms no one will be returning to their homes and villages and no reconstruction will be launched. Hezbollah knows this and so does everyone in Lebanon”, he told Ya Libnan