Major General Ghassan Alian appointed as Druze affairs coordinator for Middle East

The Israeli army announced that it has appointed Druze Major General Ghassan Alian, the former coordinator of the Civil Administration, as coordinator for Druze affairs in the Middle East and responsible for the Druze file in Syria and Lebanon. His work will be coordinated with the commander of the Northern Command.

Alian is a high-ranking Israeli-Druze officer in the IDF, currently serving as the Head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories(COGAT) since 2021. As a senior commander, he manages civilian policy in the West Bank and Gaza, formerly commanding the Golani Brigade and serving in various elite roles.

He was the first non-Jewish commander of the elite Golani Brigade.

News Agencies