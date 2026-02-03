Trump:  U.S. and India reached trade deal on lower tariffs and on buying oil from US and Venezuela

Summary

Trump’s full announcement:

Trump says U.S. and India reached trade deal, will lower tariffs immediately

PUBLISHED MON, FEB 2 202612:07 PM EST

Kevin Breuninger

The U.S. and India have reached a trade deal and will immediately move to lower tariffs on each other’s goods, President Donald Trump announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also agreed to buy American products “at a much higher level” as part of the agreement, Trump said in a Truth Social postMonday following a call with the Indian leader.

Modi additionally committed to “stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela,” Trump said in the post.

Read Trump’s full announcement:

It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

“It’s official once the Federal Register notice is posted with dates, times and applicable tariff codes,” Mullins said.

Trade talks between the Trump and Modi administrations had stalled last year amid a number of sticking points, including New Delhi’s continued reliance on Russian oil.

