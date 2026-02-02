Iraq starts investigations into ISIS group detainees moved from Syrian camps

PHOTO- Under ISIS, Iraqi women faced an old nightmare: violence and repression.

Iraq has begun to launch investigations into more than 1,300 suspected members of the Islamic State (ISIS) group that have been transferred from Syrian detention camps. Some 7,000 suspects were moved from Syria to Iraq after the Syrian army seized territory in the country’s northeast previously held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

BAGHDAD- Iraq‘s judiciary announced on Monday it has begun its investigations into more than 1,300 Islamic State (IS) group detainees who were transferred from Syria as part of a US operation.

“Investigation proceedings have started with 1,387 members of the Daesh terrorist organization who were recently transferred from the Syrian territory,” the judiciary’s media office said in a statement, using the Arabic acronym for the IS group.

“Under the supervision of the head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, several judges specializing in counter-terrorism started the investigation.”

Those detainees are among 7,000 IS group suspects, previously held by Syrian Kurdish fighters, whom the US military said it would transfer to Iraq after Syrian government forces seized Kurdish-held territory

They include Syrians, Iraqis and Europeans, among other nationalities, according to several Iraqi security sources.

In 2014, the IS group swept across Syria and Iraq, committing massacres and forcing women and girls into sexual slavery.

Backed by US-led forces, Iraq proclaimed the defeat of the IS group in the country in 2017, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) ultimately beat the group back in Syria two years later.

The SDF went on to jail thousands of suspected jihadists and detain tens of thousands of their relatives in camps.

The al-Hol and al-Roj camps hold more than 28,000 people, mostly ‍Syrians and Iraqis, according to the UN. About 6,000 foreigners are housed in al-Hol and a further 2,000 in al-Roj.

Last month, the United States said the purpose of its alliance with Kurdish forces in Syria had largely expired, as Damascus pressed an offensive to take back territory long held by the SDF.

Many jails were emptied when the Syrian forces took them over from SDF . The majority of the Syrian forces came from ISIS or al Qaeda , like their leader Syrian interim president Ahmad al Sharaa

In Iraq, where many prisons are packed with IS group suspects, courts have handed down hundreds of death sentences and life terms to people convicted of terrorism offences, including many foreign fighters.

Iraq’s judiciary said its investigation procedures “will comply with national laws and international standards”.

