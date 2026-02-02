Epstein’s sex empire was bankrolled by ‘KGB, working on behalf of Russia and possibly Israel,  report

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Intelligence sources believe Epstein was running ‘the world’s largest honeytrap operation’ on behalf of the KGB when he procured women for his network of associates

Jeffrey Epstein was running ‘the world’s largest honeytrap operation’ on behalf of the KGB when he procured women for his network of associates, intelligence sources believe.

The release of more than three million new documents relating to the late sex offender gives credence to incendiary claims made by senior security officials: that Epstein was working on behalf of Moscow, and possibly Israel, when he facilitated assignations for some of the world’s most powerful men.

The files include 1,056 documents naming Russian President Vladimir Putin and 9,629 referring to Moscow. Epstein even seems to have secured audiences with Putin after his 2008 conviction for procuring a child for prostitution.

The sources say it could explain why Epstein appeared to enjoy an ultra-wealthy lifestyle out of kilter with his career as a financier, although there is no documentary evidence linking Putin and his spies directly to Epstein’s illicit activities.

But the sources also claim that while US security services ‘monitored’ Epstein’s Russian connections for years, their UK equivalents were hesitant due to Epstein’s connection to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The cache includes an email claiming Bill Gates asked one of Epstein’s advisers to provide medicine to treat sexually transmitted diseases due to ‘sex with Russian girls’ – something he has dismissed as ‘completely false’.

It also contains a document confirming The Mail on Sunday’s October report that Epstein offered to introduce Andrew to a ‘beautiful’ 26-year-old Russian woman in August 2010 – two years after Epstein’s conviction.

American intelligence experts believe Epstein was inducted into the world of espionage via business deals with Robert Maxwell, the disgraced media magnate who – like Epstein – died in murky circumstances; in Maxwell’s case his body was found floating in the Atlantic in 1991, having apparently fallen overboard from his yacht.

American intelligence experts believe Epstein was inducted into the world of espionage via business deals with Robert Maxwell, the disgraced media magnate who – like Epstein – died in murky circumstances; in Maxwell’s case his body was found floating in the Atlantic in 1991, having apparently fallen overboard from his yacht.

Epstein was found hanged in 2019, but relatives believe he was murdered to silence him.

Maxwell’s daughter, Ghislaine, is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking and other offenses linked to her association with Epstein, who she is said to have met shortly after her father’s death.

Security sources say Robert Maxwell was a Russian asset from the 1970s, when he worked to extradite Soviet Jews to Israel, with the involvement of Israeli intelligence service Mossad.

In return, they say, Maxwell laundered Russian money into the West – with the help of Epstein.

They think the financier was introduced to Maxwell and the KGB by an oil tycoon also in the pay of Russian intelligence. Probes into Robert Maxwell’s business dealings have uncovered links not only to the KGB and Mossad – but also MI6.

US security officials also believe Epstein had long-standing ties with Russian organized crime, who could have been blackmailing him. That could explain the ease with which Epstein appeared to be able to fly in ‘girls’ from Russia.

A source said: ‘You have Andrew, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and all the rest placed in compromising positions on an island bristling with technology. It’s the world’s largest honey trap operation.

‘The Americans have been on this for years, but our lot have seemed more queasy about it, presumably because of the Royal link.’ All the high-profile figures named in the files deny any wrongdoing.

In a startling email, sent to Epstein on September 11, 2011, an unidentified associate discusses an ‘appointment with Putin’ during a forthcoming trip to Russia. The individual tells Epstein: ‘Spoke with Igor. He said last time you were in Palm Beach, you told him you had an appointment with Putin on Sept 16 and that he could go ahead and book his ticket to Russia to arrive a few days before you.’

Epstein appears to have had another meeting scheduled with Putin in 2014. In an email to Epstein, Japanese entrepreneur Joi Ito tells the paedophile that another US billionaire named Reid Hoffman, co-founder of website LinkedIn, was unable to join.

‘Hey Jeffrey,’ Ito writes. ‘I wasn’t able to convince Reid to change his schedule to go meet Putin with you.’ It is unclear whether this meeting took place.

A subsequent email sent by Ito suggested it was cancelled after Russian-backed forces shot down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet over Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people.

Writing to Epstein three days later, Ito said: ‘Bad idea now after the plane crash.’ Meanwhile, in the 2010 exchange regarding the former Duke of York, Epstein told Andrew that he has a ‘friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with’.

When pressed by Andrew for more details, Epstein replied: ‘She’s 26, Russian, clever, beautiful, trustworthy and yes, she has your email.’

The MoS previously revealed how this woman, a blue-eyed blonde, was ‘not only abused by Epstein but trafficked by him for many years’, according to her legal representative.

And in another email sent in November 2010, Epstein asks an individual whether he needs a Russian visa, adding: ‘I have a friend of Putin’s, should I ask him?’

Other messages revealed Epstein claimed he could give the Kremlin valuable insight into Mr Trump ahead of a summit with Putin in Helsinki.

Revealed: All the clues that disturbing photos of Andrew were taken inside Epstein’s Manhattan lair

The financier messaged Thorbjorn Jagland, then secretary general of the Council of Europe, suggesting he could pass on a message to Putin about how to handle the US President.

In a June 2018 exchange, Epstein indicated that Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, ‘understood Trump after our conversations’.

He advised that Mr Jagland, the former prime minister of Norway, could ‘suggest to putin, that lavrov [Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s veteran foreign minister], can get insight on talking to me [sic].’

Epstein told Mr Jagland that Mr Trump ‘must be seen to get something’. Mr Jagland responded that he would meet Mr Lavrov’s assistant on the following Monday and relay the message.

Earlier that month Epstein had also messaged Steve Bannon, a Trump ally, to tell him Mr Jagland was due to meet Putin and Lavrov and was then staying overnight with him at his mansion in Paris.

The extraordinary exchanges took place before the totemic Helsinki summit between Mr Trump and Putin in July 2018, during which the US President insisted he did not think that Russia interfered in the 2016 Presidential election.

Another document reveals the FBI was warned that Epstein was believed to be a Mossad spy.

A report by FBI bosses highlighted how a source told the agency: ‘Epstein was close to the former prime minister of Israel, Ehud Barak and trained as a spy under him.’ In June 2013, Epstein sent an email to Mr Barak saying: ‘Putin will re do his staff in the summer, bringing only very trusted people closer… more info on phone or face to face.’

The agency’s unnamed source also highlighted how Epstein was linked to a former leader of Putin’s youth organization named Masha Drokova, a San Francisco-based businesswoman who was once an ardently pro-Putin teenager – and starred in a documentary that featured her kissing the autocrat.

The source concluded that Ms Drokova’s company, Day One Ventures, was ‘in Silicon Valley to steal technology’. It also details how the FBI spy discussed Epstein with Ms Drokova.

‘CHS and Drokova spoke, but Drokova did not talk at all about technology; instead, she looked at CHS and said “You knew Epstein didn’t you.” She said Epstein was a “wonderful man” and that it was a crying shame what had being [sic] done to him.In 2021 a book by investigative reporter Craig Unger alleged that, before he was President, Mr Trump established links with the Putin camp via his 15-year friendship with Epstein.

In ‘American Kompromat: How The KGB Cultivated Donald Trump’, Unger also claimed Epstein relied on Russian pimps to supply him with many of the girls he abused. Unger believes the FSB – the KGB’s successor – may have acquired blackmail material from the many videos Epstein reportedly recorded of his famous friends with the girls.

Daily Mail