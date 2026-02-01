5.2-Magnitude earthquake jolts southern Iran

Tehran – An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the city of Asaluyeh in southern Bushehr province, southern Iran, Sunday.

IRNA News Agency, citing the seismological center of the Institute of Geophysics, affiliated with the University of Tehran, reported that the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 18 km, 24 km from Asaluyeh, and 32 km from Kushk-e Nar in Hormozgan province.

There have been no reports of human losses or material damage.

Iran is frequently affected by earthquakes of varying magnitudes due to its location along major seismic fault lines. The deadliest quake was in 1990, when a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the northwestern region, killing around 37,000 people and injuring over 100,000 others. (QNA)

Asaluyeh, a major Iranian energy hub, located on the northern Persian Gulf coast, approximately 450-500 kilometers west-northwest of the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran was planning to start live fire drill on Sunday

Qatar News Agency