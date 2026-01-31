Two explosions reported in Iran – as Israel denies involvement, several killed

The Bandar Abbas building where the explosion took place Saturday , Jan 31, 2026

Two explosions have been reported in Iran as the regime denied a ‌military leader was targeted, amid heightened tension in the region.

‌One blast happened at Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, local media reported. One person, a four-year-old girl, was killed and a further 14 were injured.

A second blast, more than 1,000 kilometres away in Ahvaz of Khuzestan, saw four people killed, local officials said. The incident was caused by a gas leak at a four-unit building

Israel has denied involvement in both strikes.



The blast in Bandar Abbas hit an eight-storey building, causing serious damage to the first to third floors, Fars news agency reported.

Persian Gulf Radio claimed that several cars and a shop had also been damaged.

Rescue and firefighting teams are currently understood to be at the scene.

The cause of the blast is so far unknown.

The crisis management authority for the Hormozgan province said in a Telegram post: “The cause of this incident is under investigation and the results will be announced later by official authorities.”

“Residents and those injured in the explosion of the residential building in Bandar Abbas have evacuated the building, and our colleagues are looking to discover the cause of the incident,” the Bandar Abbas Fire Chief told Tasnim.

Footage taken by Fars shows the aftermath of the explosion – with glass and rubble strewn across the ground.

The port of Bandar Abbas lies on the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital shipping route between Iran and Oman. It handles about a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil.

It comes amid rising tension in the region as the US builds up its military presence nearby.

