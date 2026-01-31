If Trump doesn’t follow through on his threats against Iran, its regime will end up stronger, report

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman meets Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran last April. Photo: Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout/Getty

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman (KBS) said in a private briefing on Friday in Washington that if President Trump doesn’t follow through on his threats against Iran, the regime will end up stronger, four sources in the room tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is a reversal from the public Saudi talking points cautioning against escalation and from the deep concern Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) expressed to Trump three weeks ago. That warning was one reason Trump decided to delay a strike.

KBS, the crown prince’s younger brother and closest confidant, was visiting Washington for meetings on Iran as the region braces for U.S. military action, and a response Tehran has vowed would be “unprecedented” in scope.