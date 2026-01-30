Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI in talks to merge, report

SpaceX’s Starship lifts off during its fifth flight test, in Boca Chica, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal/File Photo



Three of Elon Musk’s companies — SpaceX, xAI, and Tesla — are in play for a potential merger. While the talks appear to be in the early stage, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters, it could eventually lead to at least one company folding into SpaceX.

Two scenarios are being hashed out. In one, SpaceX and Tesla would merge, per Bloomberg, citing unnamed insiders. In another, SpaceX and aXI (which already owns Musk’s social media platform X) would combine.

According to reporting by Reuters, a merger between SpaceX and xAI could take place ahead of a planned SpaceX IPO this year. This would bring products like the Grok chatbot, X platform, Starlink satellites, and SpaceX rockets together under one corporation.

Company representatives from SpaceX and xAI have not discussed this possibility in public. However, recent filings show that two new corporate entities were established in Nevada on January 21, which are called K2 Merger Sub Inc. and K2 Merger Sub 2 LLC. This suggests that Musk is keeping all options open.

There are upsides to either scenario. Combining the SpaceX and xAI companies could allow xAI to put its data centers in space, something Musk has said he wants. A SpaceX-Tesla tie-up could align the EV maker’s energy storage business with the data center in space idea as well.

And both options — as well as a combination of all three companies — fall in line with Musk’s comments and recent actions to consolidate, or at the very least share resources between them. Last year, SpaceX agreed to invest $2 billion in xAI, according to The Wall Street Journal, and earlier this week, Tesla (also led by Musk) revealed it, too, invested $2 billion in the AI startup.

Last year, xAI bought X in a deal that Musk said valued xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion. SpaceX, which has been around since 2002, reportedly launched a secondary sale that valued it at $800 billion, making it the most valuable private company in the U.S.

A recent Financial Times report indicated that Musk wants to take SpaceX public in June. Then again, Musk’s grand plans rarely happen on time.

TECH CRUNCH