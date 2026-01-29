Iran FM calls EU terrorist designation of IRGC a ‘major strategic mistake’



PHOTO- Protesters participate in a demonstration in support of the nationwide mass protests in Iran against the government, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, January 18, 2026 [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]

The EU’s decision on Thursday to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation is a “major strategic mistake”, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned. The Iranian army also blasted the move as “irresponsible and spite-driven” while Israel hailed it as a “historic”.

The EU’s decision to put the powerful Revolutionary Guards in a category similar to that of the Islamic State (IS) group and al Qaeda marks a symbolic shift in Europe’s approach to Iran’s leadership.

Set up after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the clerical ruling system, the IRGC has great sway in the country, controlling swathes of the economy and armed forces. The guards were also put in charge of Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

While some EU member states have previously pushed for the IRGC to be added to the EU’s terrorist list, others have been more cautious, fearing that it could hinder communication with Iran’s government and endanger European citizens in the country.

But a brutal crackdown on a nationwide protest movement earlier this month, killing thousands, increased momentum for the move.

PENTAGON pushes for a nuclear deal

Iran has the option to make a deal and should not pursue a nuclear capability, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said, warning that the Department of Defense will be prepared to deliver whatever President Donald Trump expects.

UN calls for dialogue

UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for diplomacy to resolve spiraling tensions between Iran and the United States.

“We believe that it’s important that there is a dialogue allowing for an agreement in relation, namely, to the nuclear question and that we can avoid a crisis that could have devastating consequences in the region,” Guterres told reporters.

