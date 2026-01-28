Trump tells Iran to make nuclear deal or next attack will be ‘far worse’

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran on Wednesday to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or the next U.S. attack would be far worse.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!” Trump wrote in a social media post.

The Republican U.S. president, who pulled out of a 2015 multination nuclear deal with Tehran during his first White House term, noted that his last warning to Iran was followed by a military strike.

“The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again,” Trump wrote. He also said another “armada” is floating toward Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said he had not been in contact with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days or requesting negotiations, state media reported earlier on Wednesday.

REUTERS