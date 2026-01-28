Iranian ‘regime’s days are numbered’, has no legitimacy to govern, says German leader Merz

Iranian protesters were reportedly being hunted down and executed in hospital bedsCredit: AFP

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday that the Iranian government’s “days are numbered” as US President Donald Trump renews threats of intervention after a crackdown on protests in the country.

“A regime that can only hold onto power through sheer violence and terror against its own population: its days are numbered,” Merz said at a press conference alongside Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

“It could be a matter of weeks, but this regime has no legitimacy to govern the country,” Merz added.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during a press conference with Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan(not pictured) at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 28 January 2026. (EPA)

A reported death toll in the thousands during recent demonstrations “shows that the mullahs’ regime can apparently only cling to power through sheer terror”, the chancellor said.

One rights group — the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA — said that it had verified over 6,200 deaths, mostly of protesters killed by security forces, in the wave of demonstrations that rocked the clerical leadership since late December but peaked on January 8-9.

Activists say the actual toll could be many times higher, with an internet shutdown still complicating efforts to confirm information about the scale of the killings.

Merz also threw his weight behind Italy’s push to have the European Union designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.

“I very much regret that there are still one or two countries in the European Union that are not yet prepared” to support such a designation, Merz said.

