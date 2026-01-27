The Board of Peace of Gaza excludes Palestinians as leaked resolution shows

The so-called Board of Peace that President Donald Trump officially launched in Davos, Switzerland last week is developing sweeping plans for a U.S.-backed administration to rule Gaza, according to a draft of the Board’s resolution.

Drop Site obtained the unsigned document, which is dated January 22, 2026 and titled “Resolution No. 2026/1,” from three independent sources, all of whom are in regular contact with U.S. and Israeli authorities regarding Gaza reconstruction. The sources confirmed that its contents align with ongoing discussions in Israel and the U.S. about the implementation of planned governance structures for the Strip.

The resolution, which is the first of its kind from the Board of Peace, details the structure of a U.S.-backed governing authority that would assume full

legislative, executive, and judicial control over Gaza, including “emergency powers.” The stated goal of the Board of Peace is to transform Gaza into a “deradicalized and demilitarized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors.”

The copy of the document obtained by Drop Site is unsigned. A blank space is left for the signature of Donald J. Trump, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Peace. It remains unclear whether the resolution has been formally adopted, or whether the version received reflects a final text.

The draft resolution would also establish a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), described as a “vetted, technocratic, apolitical committee” of Palestinians operating strictly under the supervision of a High Representative. The High Representative is named as Nickolay Mladenov, the former Bulgarian defense and foreign minister and a former U.N. envoy to the Middle East. The NCAG would be led by Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian Authority government official. No Palestinians were included on the Board of Peace, though Trump did give a spot to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who remains under war crimes indictment and is subject to an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court. The board, which critics say is an attempt to circumvent any meaningful U.N. oversight or even to position itself as a privatized alternative to the world body, envisions operating in an environment where it answers exclusively to Trump.

“It’s sadly the case that neither the Board of Peace nor its subordinate structures are representative or accountable. This may be seen in the untrammeled power of the Chairman, Mr. Trump himself,” the former United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and now Executive Director of Mediation Group International, Martin Griffiths, told Drop Site. He added that this imbalance is most evident in the resolution’s treatment of Palestinians, whose involvement is reduced “to the lowest and most technical level.”

The draft resolution states that “only those persons who support and act consistently” to create a “deradicalized terror-free Gaza that poses no threat to its neighbors

