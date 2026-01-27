Dem support for impeaching Noem surges after Minnesota shooting

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a House Homeland Security hearing entitled “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. Dec. 11, 2025.

House Democrats’ support for impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is accelerating quickly in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, with well over a dozen joining the effort Monday morning.

Members of Congress are reeling from the shooting, with Democrats demanding accountability and consequences, as even some Republicans call for a thorough and independent investigation.

Democrats have discussed traveling to Minneapolis and shutting down the government in response to the shooting,

while Republicans are trying to schedule congressional hearings on the matter.Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) can, in theory, force a vote on her articles of impeachment against Noem as early as next week — and she will now have a supermajority of her party behind her if she does so.

The articles were up at 140 co-sponsors as of Monday afternoon — nearly two-thirds of the 213 voting members of the House Democratic caucus.