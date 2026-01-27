Dem support for impeaching Noem surges after Minnesota shooting

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a House Homeland Security hearing entitled “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. Dec. 11, 2025.
House Democrats’ support for impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is accelerating quickly in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, with well over a dozen joining the effort Monday morning.
Members of Congress are reeling from the shooting, with Democrats demanding accountability and consequences, as even some Republicans call for a thorough and independent investigation.
Democrats have discussed traveling to Minneapolis and shutting down the government in response to the shooting,
The articles were up at 140 co-sponsors as of Monday afternoon — nearly two-thirds of the 213 voting members of the House Democratic caucus.
- The new signers include high-profile figures such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), as well as several swing-district, moderate and leadership members, according to Kelly’s office.
- Kelly introduced the articles earlier this month following the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, and quickly garnered dozens of Democratic cosponsors.
- Support has gradually increased in the weeks since, but it exploded over the weekend after Pretti was shot and killed as he was being tackled to the ground by Customs and Border Protection officers.
- Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee, voiced support for impeaching Noem on a Democratic caucus call Sunday morning following the shooting.
- Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), who represents one of the most vulnerable battleground districts of any House Democrat, signed on to be a co-sponsor Monday, as did swing-district Reps. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) and Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.)
- The new signers include some Democratic leadership members as well: Horsford and Reps. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), Suzan Delbene (D-Wash.), Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) and Bobby Scott (D-Va.),
- Reps. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), James Walkinshaw (D-Va.), Darren Soto (D-Fla.), Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and Kathy Castor (D-Fla,), as well as Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), are also among the latest batch.
- So are Reps. Deborah Ross (D-N.C.), George Latimer (D-N.Y.), Mike Levin (D-Calif.), Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) and Gil Cisneros (D-Calif.).
- Zoom in: The 10-page impeachment resolution accuses Noem of obstructing Congress, violating the public trust and self-dealing.
- DHS has called the articles “silly” and said Kelly and other lawmakers supporting the effort should focus on crime in their districts.
- So far, no Republicans have signed on to the articles or said they would support impeaching Noem.
