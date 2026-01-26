Major airlines cancel flights to the Middle East over fear of US strike on Iran

Iranian protesters were reportedly being hunted down and executed in hospital bedsCredit: AFP

Meanwhile, Air France temporarily suspended flights to Dubai but resumed them on Saturday, France 24 reported.

The widespread suspensions come as tensions increasingly mount between the US and the Islamic Republic, with the Trump administration rapidly building up military assets in the region.

The Pentagon deployed the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three destroyers from the South China Sea to the Persian Gulf this week.

Thousands of US troops have also been sent to the region after President Trump’s threat to strike Tehran if the regime carried out mass hangings of protesters.

“I said, ‘If you hang those people, you’re going to be hit harder than you’ve ever been hit,” Trump told reporters. “It’ll make what we did to you around nuclear look like peanuts.’”

El Al, Arkia ease flight cancellation rules



The announcements come as some foreign airlines have adjusted operations in the region, with the majority of the carriers citing the security situation.

El Al will offer customers who book flights in the next two weeks a free option to cancel for any reason up to 48 hours before departure and receive a full credit voucher, it said Sunday.

Israeli carriers are trying to reassure passengers amid heightened uncertainty and shifting airline schedules, given the threat of war with Iran.

El Al said it would also reinforce its customer-service call centers starting Monday to assist passengers with existing bookings who want to make changes. Heavy demand could still lead to longer-than-usual wait times, it said.

