Israel launches several attacks against Hezbollah, kills its artillery commander

FILE Muhammad al-Husseini, Hezbollah’s artillery commander wss reportedly killed by Israel

The IDF attacked Hezbollah’s infrastructure sites in several areas in Lebanon, the military said on Sunday.

The IDF claimed that it was in response to Hezbollah’s multiple ceasefire violations.

Also on Sunday, the IDF carried out airstrikes on a weapons production site and other infrastructures belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the military said in a statement .

The strikes were carried out in the Bir al-Sansal region and the Bekaa Valley, according to the statement. The military killed Jawad Basma, a Hezbollah officer who operated at the weapons manufacturing site.

The IDF on Sunday also said it killed Muhammad al-Husseini, Hezbollah’s Head of Artillery in the Arzoun village in southern Lebanon in the Al-Bazouriyah region of south Lebanon.

