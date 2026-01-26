Iraq’s Hezbollah calls for preparation for a comprehensive war in support of Iran

PHOTO- Kata’ib Hezbollah flag

The Secretary-General of Kata’ib Hezbollah in Iraq, Haj Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, issued a statement on Sunday evening, calling for preparation for a comprehensive war in support of Iran.

Haj Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi stated in his statement: “We address our call to our mujahideen brothers in the East and West, and to all those whose hearts are filled with faith and who love God and His Messenger, and who are certain that glory belongs to God, His Messenger, and the believers, and to all those who refuse to allow the front of disbelief and hypocrisy to prevail over the people of faith and justice, to prepare for a comprehensive war in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He added that “Iran is the fortress and pride of the Muslim nation, and it has stood for more than four decades alongside the oppressed and all the just causes of the nation of Muhammad, without regard for sect, color, or race.”

“Today, the forces of falsehood, the Zionists and their powerful allies, are gathering to try to subjugate it, even to destroy it and obliterate all the fundamental values ​​and morals on the face of the earth.”

He added: “While we emphasize the necessity of supporting it by the forces of the Axis of Resistance and providing it with all possible assistance, we assure our enemies that the war against the Islamic Republic will not be a walk in the park. You will taste the bitterest forms of death, and you will have no place left in our region. We will strike terror into your hearts.”

Hajj Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi concluded his statement by saying: “We tell our dear mujahideen brothers to prepare themselves on the battlefield, and to steel themselves for one of two glorious outcomes, especially if jihad is declared by the esteemed religious authorities to wage this holy war, and to carry out whatever rulings or jihadist actions are required, including martyrdom operations, in defense of the Muslim people and their faith.”

Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH), or the Hezbollah Brigades, is a prominent Iraqi Shia paramilitary group and one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias operating within Iraq

. As a major component of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)—a state-sanctioned umbrella organization—it wields significant influence over Iraqi security, politics, and economy, while operating as a de facto branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF).

Source; El Nashra , translated from Arabiv