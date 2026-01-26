Iran-US tensions escalate as Khamanei flees with family to an underground bunker

PHOTO-A mural unveiled in a central Tehran square on Sunday contained a direct warning by Iran. The painted image of several damaged planes on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier was seen along with the slogan: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind,”

The Supreme Leader of Iran has moved into a fortified underground shelter in Tehran amid heightened fears of a possible US military strike, according to Iran International website.

TEHRAN- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has reportedly relocated with his family to a fortified underground shelter in Tehran amid fears of a potential US attack, sources told Iran International. The facility is said to include interconnected tunnels designed to withstand possible strikes. Sources indicated that Masoud Khamenei, the supreme leader’s third son, has taken over day-to-day management of his father’s office and serves as the main channel of communication with Iran’s executive branches.

When asked about Washington’s renewed threats, the Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, said Trump “talks a lot” but will receive his answers “on the ground,” according to Tehran Times.

The developments come after Iran and the United States exchanged sharp warnings this week, following President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US was moving naval warships closer to the region “just in case” he decides to act. He had earlier warned that an “armada is heading” toward Iran.



In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander Gen Mohammad Pakpour said, “The Islamic Revolutionary Guards and dear Iran stand more ready than ever, finger on the trigger, to execute the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief,” reported Nournews, a local news outlet.

A new mural unveiled in a central Tehran square on Sunday contained a direct warning by Iran. The painted image of several damaged planes on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier was seen along with the slogan: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind,” Associated Press reported.

Classified documents obtained by Iran International showed that over 36,500 Iranians were killed by security forces during the January 8-9 crackdown on nationwide protests.

Further, medical accounts and images seen by the platform pointed out to extrajudicial killings of detainees in Tehran by Iranian authorities.

What’s happening in Iran: Update

The Pentagon deployed the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three destroyers from the South China Sea to the Persian Gulf this week.

1. Protests began spreading across Iran from late December as citizens took to the streets over economic hardship and the sharp fall of the national currency, the rial.

2. As demonstrations grew, authorities imposed what Iranians experienced as the longest and most comprehensive internet shutdown in the history of the Islamic Republic, severely limiting communication and the flow of images and videos. Some restrictions have since been partially lifted.

3. Activists allege that at least 5,000 people were killed in a bloody crackdown by Iranian forces — claims that have prompted repeated warnings of intervention from the United States. Iranian authorities have not confirmed these figures.

4. By the first week of January, protests appeared to subside, an assessment based largely on a sharp drop in footage emerging from the country amid the communications blackout.

5. The situation escalated again this week after Trump’s comments about a US aircraft carrier and naval forces moving towards Tehran “in case he wants to attack”.

6. Thousands of US troops have also been sent to the region after President Trump’s threat to strike Tehran if the regime carried out mass hangings of protesters.

7. Several airlines canceled their flights to the Middle East

HINDUSTAN TIMES





