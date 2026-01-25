Iraqi parliament to elect president, who will appoint a PM

Fie photo – Iraq Parliamentary speaker Haibat al-Halbussi

Iraq’s parliament will meet on Tuesday to elect the country’s new president, who will then appoint a prime minister

Nouri al-Maliki , an ally of Iran is expected to be named as the new PM after he was endorsed by the largest Shia bloc.

By convention, a Shia Muslim holds the post of prime minister, the parliament speaker is a Sunni and the largely ceremonial presidency goes to a Kurd.

Parliamentary speaker Haibat al-Halbussi announced on Sunday that the new parliament will convene on Tuesday to elect a president, according to the official INA press agency.

The president will then have 15 days to appoint a prime minister, who is usually nominated by the largest Shia bloc formed through post-election alliances.

On Saturday, the Coordination Framework alliance — whose Shiiite factions have varying links to Iran — endorsed former prime minister and powerbroker Maliki as the country’s next premier.

The alliance, to which Maliki belongs, spoke of his “political and administrative experience and his record in running the state”.

Kurdish parties have yet to agree on a presidential candidate, who must be endorsed by other blocs and win a two-thirds majority in parliament.

The presidency is usually held by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). This year, the rival Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) named its own candidate: Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Nouri al-Maliki (L) , an ally of Iran is expected to be named as the new PM. He is shown with Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei in Tehran . Jan 24, 2026

Although Maliki’s endorsement effectively guarantees him the post, forming a new government remains a daunting challenge that could drag on for months and still fail.

The designated premier has one month to form a government and present it to parliament for a vote of confidence.

The 75-year-old Maliki, a shrewd politician, is set to return to power at a time of seismic changes in the Middle East, as Tehran’s regional influence wanes and tensions with Washington rise.

Government formation in Iraq must balance internal political dynamics and power-sharing among major parties, all under the continued influence of Iraq’s two main allies: Iran and the United States.

A close Iran ally, Maliki will be expected to address Washington’s longstanding demand that Baghdad dismantle Tehran-backed factions, many of which are designated terrorist groups by the US.

Last month, Iraqi officials and diplomats told AFP that Washington demanded the eventual government exclude Iran-backed armed groups, even though most of them hold seats in parliament, and have seen their political and financial clout increase.

But Iraq is struggling with weak economic growth and cannot risk punitive measures by the US, which has already sanctioned several Iraqi entities, accusing them of helping Tehran evade sanctions.

US THREATENS IRAQ

Washington has threatened senior Iraqi politicians with sanctions targeting the Iraqi state – including potentially its critical oil revenues – should armed groups backed by Iran be included in the next government, four sources told Reuters.

Since taking office a year ago, Trump has acted to weaken the Iranian government, including via its neighbor Iraq.

Iran views Iraq as vital for keeping its economy afloat amidst sanctions and long used Baghdad’s banking system to skirt the restrictions, U.S. and Iraqi officials have said.

The U.S. has had de facto control over oil revenue dollars from Iraq, a top OPEC producer, since it invaded the country in 2003.

Iraq holds the bulk of proceeds from its oil export sales at a Central Bank of Iraq account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

