Trump exposed Europe’s weakness, says Zelensky at Davos



DAVOS, Switzerland — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began his address at Davoson Thursday with a stinging rebuke for European leaders over their reluctance to use hard power to punish Russia or defend the continent.

European countries often see themselves as keeping Ukraine afloat while President Trump pulls back. But Zelensky made clear he thinks the Europeans are too risk-averse and slow to react — and that the wake-up call Trump has given the continent was long overdue.

“If Europe is not seen as a global force, if its actions do not scare bad actors, Europe will always be reacting, catching up to new, dangerous attacks,” he said.

Zelensky called on the European leaders to use frozen Russian assets and take bold steps like seizing Russian tankers, as Trump has done over Venezuela.

Zelensky announced in the Q&A portion following his speech that U.S., Ukrainian and Russian officials will hold trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday.

His remarks came shortly after an hourlong meeting with President Trump.

Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are heading to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, who has signaled no desire for a truce any time soon.

Meanwhile, Russia has been pummeling Ukraine’s energy infrastructure at a time of brutal winter conditions.

Before leaving Davos, Zelensky told reporters the last sticking point in negotiations was territorial control in eastern Ukraine — and that the Abu Dhabi talks would focus on narrowing the gaps on that issue.

The draft agreement on with the U.S. on security guarantees — which was long the other sticking point — is “finished” and should be signed, Zelensky said.

It remains unclear whether the terms the U.S. and Ukraine have agreed are acceptable to Moscow. Putin’s public comments thus far have been unenthusiastic.

Zelensky said “every European leader” is currently wondering whether the U.S. would help them in the event of a conflict.

“Europe must learn how to defend itself. Sending 14 or 40 soldiers to Greenland, what is that meant to achieve? What message does that send to Putin? To China? And perhaps most importantly, what message does it send to Denmark?”

Europe looks lost

“Europe looks lost trying to convince the U.S. president to change. But he will not change. President Trump loves who he is. And he says he loves Europe, but he will not listen to this kind of Europe,” Zelensky said.



Zelensky said he and Trump had discussed Ukraine’s need for more air defense systems as Russia increases its strikes on Ukrainian cities, as well as the peace plan negotiations.

“We are in the last mile [of negotiations]. It is very difficult…the Russians have to be ready for compromises,” he said.

Trump described the meeting with Zelensky — his last before departing Davos — as “very good.”

the meeting with Zelensky — his last before departing Davos — as “very good.” A Ukrainian official concurred. “It was one of the best meetings they’ve had. Trump was in a good mood.”

Zelensky opened his speech with a reference to the 1993 Bill Murray movie “Groundhog Day” — saying a year has passed since his last Davos speech urging Europe to get serious, but that “nothing has changed.”

He spoke passionately about the protests in Iran, accusing European leaders of waiting around for America to act while the Iranian people “drowned in blood.”

“Many people believe that things will somehow work out on their own. but we cannot rely on ‘somehow,’” Zelensky said.

He concluded with a direct message to the Davos crowd: “No intellectual discussions are capable of stopping wars. We need action. World order comes from action.”

“We just need the courage to act. Without action now, there is no tomorrow. Let’s end this Groundhog Day.”

The Greenland crisis distracted attention from Ukraine during the annual World Economic Forum. Ukraine hoped a reconstruction plan would be signed during the forum, but that didn’t happen.

But four years into the war, Zelensky remains a big draw for the Davos crowd. There were long lines to hear him speak, and ripples of excitement when he passed through the hall.

After he spoke, he received a standing ovation.

Witkoff and Kushner are expected to meet Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday night, and then lead the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday.

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will also join, according to a Ukrainian official.

Zelensky is sending his chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov, diplomatic adviser Serhii Kyslytsia and military and intelligence officials.

Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev will join the talks, along with intelligence officials.

France’s navy on Thursday intercepted an oil tanker suspected of belonging to Russia’s sanctioned “shadow fleet” in the Mediterranean Sea. French President Emmanuel Macron said the operation, which took place between Spain and Morocco, was carried out with the help of several allies.

Zelensky was swift to thank Macron. “This is exactly the kind of resolve needed to ensure that Russian oil no longer finances Russia’s war,” he responded on X.

“Russian tankers operating near European shores must be stopped. Sanctions against the entire infrastructure of the shadow fleet must be tough,” he wrote.

