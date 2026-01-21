‘Butcher of Hama’ Rifaat al-Assad, uncle of deposed Syrian ruler, dies aged 88

Rifaat al-Assad, who was the uncle of the deposed Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad and was known as the “Butcher of Hama” for suppressing an uprising in the 1980s, has died aged 88, two sources close to the family have said.

Once a pillar of the Assad family’s dynastic rule, Rifaat “died after suffering from influenza for around a week”, one source who worked in Syria’s presidential palace for more than three decades told AFP on Wednesday.

A second source, an ex-officer of Syria’s army in the Assad era, confirmed the death, saying Rifaat had moved to the United Arab Emirates after his nephew’s government was toppled by rebels in December 2024, without specifying whether he died there.

Rifaat’s role in a February 1982 massacre as part of a crackdown on an armed revolt by Islamist group the Muslim Brotherhood earned him the nickname “the Butcher of Hama”.

The late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, right, with his youngest brother Rifaat in 1984 (AFP)

His brother Hafez al-Assad, who ruled Syria at the time, launched the campaign, which government forces carried out under the command of Rifaat, who was the head of the elite Defense Brigades.

The death toll from 27 days of violence, which took place under a media blackout, has never been formally established, though estimates range from 10,000 to 40,000.

Swiss prosecutors had accused Rifaat of a long list of crimes, including ordering “murders, acts of torture, inhumane treatment and illegal detentions” while an officer in the Syrian army.

He also served as vice-president under his brother Hafez but went into exile in 1984 after a failed attempt to overthrow him, moving to Switzerland then France. He later presented himself as an opponent of his nephew Bashar, who succeeded Hafez in 2000.

On 17th June, 2020 a court in Paris sentenced Rifaat al-Assad , the uncle of Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad to four years in prison for the crimes of illicit enrichment, money laundering, tax evasion and embezzlement of the Syrian people’s money.

File – MP Walid Jumblatt greets supporters as they mark the 40th anniversary of the assassination of PSP party founder Kamal Jumblatt- Mukhtara, Sunday, March 19, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Al-Anbaa)

It is widely believed that Rifaat al-Assad and the Syrian intelligence services, was responsible for the assassination of Lebanese leader Kamal Jumblatt in 1977.

In 2021, he returned to Syria from France to escape a four-year prison sentence for money laundering and misappropriation of Syrian public funds. Two years later, he appeared in a family photo alongside Bashar, the ruler’s wife, Asma, and other relatives.

Shortly after Bashar’s ousting, Rifaat crossed into Lebanon and then flew out of Beirut airport, a Lebanese security source said at the time, without specifying his final destination.

THE GUARDIAN