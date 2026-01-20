Trump threatens 200% tariff on French wine over Macron’s refusal to join ‘Board of Peace’

US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 200 percent tariffs on French wines and Champagnes on Monday evening, a measure he said was intended to convince his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to join his “Board of Peace” aimed at resolving global conflicts.

When asked by a reporter about Macron saying he will not join the ​board, Trump said, “Did he say that? Well, nobody wants him ​because he will be out of office very soon.”

“I’ll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and Champagnes, and he’ll join, but he doesn’t have to join,” Trump said.

France intends to decline the invitation to join the initiative, at this stage, a source close to Macron ‍said on Monday.

rump originally proposed establishing the Board of Peace when he announced last ​September his plan to end the war in Gaza. But an invitation sent to world leaders last week outlines a broad role ‌ending conflicts globally.

A draft charter sent to about 60 countries by the US administration calls for ‍members to contribute $1 billion in cash if they want their membership to last more than three years, according to the document seen by Reuters.

Governments reacted cautiously on Sunday to Trump’s invitation, a plan that diplomats said could harm the work of the UN.

On Monday, Trump also ‍said he has invited Russian President Vladimir Putinto be a member ‌of the ​peace board. “He’s been invited,” Trump said.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters)