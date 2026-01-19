Trump’s Nobel obsession is endangering America

How a personal grudge is threatening NATO, alienating allies, and empowering U.S. adversaries. His Nobel obsession is no longer embarrassing — it is dangerous

By : Vlad Green, Op.Ed

Americans expect their president to put the country first — not personal vanity, wounded pride, or a lifelong obsession with winning a prize.

Yet today, U.S. foreign policy appears disturbingly driven by Donald Trump’s fixation on the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump has openly linked his aggressive push to acquire Greenland to his failure to win the award, writing to Norway’s prime minister that because he was “denied” the prize, he no longer feels obligated to think “purely of peace.”

This is not leadership.

This is ego-driven geopolitics.

Punishing Allies Over a Personal Grievance

The Nobel Prize is awarded by an independent Norwegian committee — not Denmark, not NATO, not the EU.

Yet Trump is now:

Threatening tariffs on Denmark and other European allies

Questioning Denmark’s right to Greenland

Demanding “complete and total control” of allied territory

All because he didn’t get a prize he desperately wanted.

This is unprecedented. A U.S. president is effectively using America’s power to settle a personal score, dragging our allies — and our credibility — into the fallout.

Americans Don’t Want Greenland

The American people have zero interest in Greenland.

At a time when Americans worry about:

Inflation

Healthcare

Housing

Jobs

They are not asking for:

Trade wars with allies

A crisis inside NATO

Another unnecessary foreign confrontation

Trump’s low approval ratings reflect this reality. Americans want stability, not imperial fantasies.

A Gift to Putin — A Signal to China

If the U.S. pressures an ally to surrender territory, we lose moral credibility overnight.

Putin will say:

“If America can take land, so can Russia.”

China will hear the message just as clearly:

Borders are negotiable. Power decides ownership.

Trump’s obsession doesn’t deter adversaries — it empowers them.

The Kiss of Death for NATO

NATO is built on trust. If the U.S. threatens its own allies, the alliance weakens from within.

Why should allies trust a president who treats them as obstacles — or targets — in his personal quest for validation?

Conclusion

Trump’s Nobel obsession is no longer embarrassing — it is dangerous.

By weaponizing his disappointment, he is:

Weakening NATO

Alienating Europe

Encouraging Russia

Emboldening China

This is not about Greenland.

It is about judgment.

And America is paying the price for one man’s wounded ego.