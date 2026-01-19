Trump is acting as Putin’s greatest strategic asset

File photo: President Trump’s ‘subservience’ to Putin is ‘humiliating’ to the US, President Elect Joe Biden said on August 22, 2020 during his campaign “Never before has an American president played such a subservient role to a Russian leader,” then the Democratic presidential candidate said.

Putin Has Spent Decades Trying to Weaken NATO — Trump Would Finish the Job in Minutes

By: Vlad Green, Op.Ed

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said it bluntly: if Donald Trump follows through on his reckless fantasy of seizing Greenland, Vladimir Putin would become “the happiest man in the world.” That is not exaggeration. It is geopolitical reality.

Trump would not just please Putin.

He would serve his agenda.

Whitewashing Russia’s War

For years, Putin has justified his invasion of Ukraine by claiming powerful nations have the right to grab land whenever it suits them. This criminal logic has destroyed countries from Eastern Europe to the Middle East. The world rejected it — until Trump decided to imitate it.

If the United States threatens Denmark, a NATO ally, over Greenland, Putin will simply say:

“Look who’s talking. America does exactly what we do.”

At that moment:

Western moral authority collapses

Ukraine’s suffering becomes meaningless

International law becomes a joke

Trump would legalize imperialism.

Killing NATO From the Inside

Greenland belongs to Denmark.

Denmark is NATO.

Threatening an ally is sabotage, not leadership.

Putin has spent decades trying to weaken NATO.

Trump would finish the job in minutes.

He would:

Shatter Article 5

Destroy European trust

Turn allies into enemies

No Russian missile could do this damage.

Trump would do it with a microphone.

Why This Matters to the Middle East

This is not just a European issue.

Arabs know this story well.

Foreign powers redraw borders.

Occupations are justified.

People pay the price.

From Palestine to Iraq to Libya — we have lived the consequences of imperial arrogance. Trump’s behavior revives the same dark logic that has destroyed our region.

A Pattern of Admiring Dictators

This is not about Greenland.

It is about Trump’s obsession with strongmen.

He praises Putin.

He flatters Kim Jong Un.

He envies Xi Jinping’s control.

Trump doesn’t respect democracy.

He worships authoritarian power.

The Dangerous Precedent

If:

Russia swallows Ukraine

China swallows Taiwan

America swallows Greenland

Then the rules-based world order is dead.

Welcome to a jungle where:

Power replaces law

Borders are taken by force

Human lives mean nothing

Trump isn’t making America strong.

He is making tyranny respectable.

Putin no longer needs propaganda.

Trump speaks for him.