‘No plan’ to hang people’ , Iranian Foreign Minister says

Photo: Reports from the United Nations and human rights organizations confirm that Iran executed a high number of people in 2024, with figures indicating at least 975 individuals were executed
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday there was “no plan” by Iran to hang people, when asked about the anti-government protests in the Middle Eastern nation. Iran’s security forces have killed at least 3,428 protesters since unrest began just over two weeks ago, Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said. Human rights groups also report that
more than 18,400 people have been arrested
“There is no plan for hanging,” the foreign minister told Fox News in an interview on the Special Report with Bret Baier programme. “Hanging is out of the question,” he said.
According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights Society, hangings are common in Iranian prisons.
But Iran’s Prosecutor General, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, and other Iranian judicial officials have recently announced plans to
prosecute arrested anti-government protesters with capital crimes, specifically the charge of “moharebeh” or “waging war against God,” which carries the death penalty
