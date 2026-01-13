Trump leans toward Iran strikes but keeps diplomacy open for now

President Trump is leaning toward striking Iran to punish the regime for killing protesters, but he hasn’t made a final decision and is exploring Iranian proposals for negotiations, a White House official with direct knowledge told Axios. Why it matters: While Trump threatened the Iranian regime with strikes if protesters were killed, it’s far from clear that U.S. bombs will turn the tide in Tehran. Trump is expected to discuss options in a meeting with his top national security team on Tuesday.

As reports emerged that hundreds of protesters were killed over the weekend, Trump told reporters Iran was “starting to” cross his red line.

If Trump orders strikes, they would likely target elements of the regime involved in internal security that are seen as responsible for the crackdown.

But his envoy Steve Witkoff has also been in touch with Iran’s foreign minister about a diplomatic path involving the resumption of nuclear talks. The latest: On Monday, Trump announced new secondary sanctions to increase the pressure on Iran. “Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote on Truth Social. :On Friday, Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and key National Security Council officials met to prepare a list of options to present to Trump, a source with knowledge of the meeting said. The source said the options range from diplomacy to military strikes.

A U.S. official said most of the proposed steps developed ahead of Tuesday’s meeting were non-kinetic.

Some in the administration believe strikes could be counterproductive. But Trump himself seems to be leaning toward ordering them, according to the source.

Trump’s position on possible strikes in Iran was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Iranian officials have denounced Trump’s threats and threatened to strike U.S. bases and Israel if Trump follows through.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reached out to Witkoff over the weekend to discuss the protests, two sources told Axios.

The sources said the outreach seemed to be an effort by Iran to de-escalate with the U.S., or at least buy more time before Trump takes steps to further weaken the regime.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday that airstrikes “would be one of the many options that are on the table” for Trump.

Leavitt stressed that while Trump isn’t afraid to use force, diplomacy is always the first option for him.

“What you’re hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite different from the messages the administration is receiving privately, and I think the president has an interest in exploring those messages,” she said.

(AXIOS)