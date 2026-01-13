Meet Nada Hamadeh, Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States

Ambassador Nada Hamadeh has been serving in Washington DC since mid June 2025 as the Lebanese ambassador to the United States

Ambassador Nada Hamadeh departs the West Wing of the White House after a credentialing ceremony sept 5, 2025

Prior to her diplomatic appointment Ambassador Hamadeh was at the World Bank Development Data Group. She managed flagship data public goods, including the classification of countries by income, the International Debt Statistics series, and the World Development Indicators economic series.

She also led the International Comparison Program global partnership, which produces indicators to compare the size of economies and their price levels. She supervised the Bank’s contributions to the Food Prices for Nutrition initiative. Her work experience spanned policy, analysis, and data.

Prior to joining the World Bank, she worked with the United Nations on economic analysis in the Middle East and North Africa, and with the Lebanese Prime Minister on policies for economic recovery, with a focus on attracting foreign direct investment to post-war Lebanon

Ambassador Hamaded is also the Co-Founder, Board Member and Chief Financial Officer of MedCap Health . In this executive role, she led the company’s financial strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and long-term investment planning.

The most direct predecessor serving as the Lebanese Ambassador before Hamadeh’s appointment was Caroline Ziadeh, who was Chargé d’Affaires (acting ambassador) after Ambassador Gabriel Issa left in late 2023/early 2024, highlighting a period of interim leadership before Hamadeh officially took the helm, according to a June 2025 report

Ambassador Hamaded is married to Dr. Gerard Moawad a quadruple board-certified physician in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine. He is the Founder and CEO of MedCap Healthcare

She holds a Master of Science in Finance from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the American University of Beirut. She is fluent in English, Arabic, French, and Spanish.





