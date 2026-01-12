Trump says “ultimately, it will be democracy” in Venezuela

File : Venezuela’s presidential opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won Venezuelan presidential election in July 2024 , but then Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro , whose 2018 re-election is considered fraudulent by the United States and other countries also declared himself a winner again in 2024

During a meeting with oil executives at the White House, a reporter asked President Trump if it’s more important to him to establish stability or democracy in Venezuela.

“Well, you’re talking about maybe the same thing,” Mr. Trump responded. “You’re talking about stability or democracy? I don’t know, to me it’s almost the same thing. We want stability but we do want democracy. Ultimately, it will be democracy.”

2024 election

Exiled Venezuelan opposition figurehead Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia said on Friday that any democratic transition in the country must recognize his claimed victory in 2024 presidential elections, declared to be won by Maduro.

“Democratic reconstruction in Venezuela depends on the explicit recognition of the electoral result of July 28, 2024,” Gonzalez Urrutia told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a call, according to a statement released by the Venezuelan’s press team.

U.S. citizens in Venezuela urged to leave immediately

The U.S. State Department said in a social media post Saturday that U.S. Citizens should leave Venezuela immediately, as international flights have resumed.

“The security situation in Venezuela remains fluid,” the statement said, adding that there are reports of groups of armed militias, known as colectivos, setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of U.S. citizenship or support for the U.S.

Venezuela currently has the highest Travel Advisory level, Level 4, due to severe threats to Americans, the post said.