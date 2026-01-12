Iranian diplomats banned from European Parliament

President Roberta Metsola steps up action against officials working for the Tehran regime after attacks on protesters across Iran.

Iranian diplomats are to be banned from entering the European Parliament in response to the Tehran regime’s brutal crackdown on protesters who are demanding an end to half a century of religious dictatorship.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the move in a letter to MEPs on Monday. The ban will apply to all the Parliament’s buildings, in Brussels and Strasbourg — where the main debates take place — as well as its secretariat in Luxembourg.

Massacre’ feared in Iran as security forces seek to crush protests. Reports of a dramatic escalation in the use of deadly force by Iranian security forces have begun to trickle out of the country despite a severe communications blackout as authorities struggle to contain mass protests.

It will mean that anyone with an Iranian passport will be checked at the door and those found to be working for the regime will be denied access, with immediate effect. “The people of Iran can continue to rely on this Parliament for support, solidarity, and action,” Metsola wrote in her letter, seen by POLITICO.

