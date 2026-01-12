EU commits to strengthening partnership with Lebanon

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (R ), and President of the European Council, António Costa (L) , are shown with with President of the Republic of Lebanon Joseph Aoun

During their joint visit to Beirut, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council, António Costa, met with President of the Republic of Lebanon Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

On the first anniversary of President Aoun’s nomination, President von der Leyen and President Costa welcomed the decisive steps taken to stabilise Lebanon’s security and economy, essential for the country’s recovery and reconstruction. They also reiterated their commitment to Lebanon’s democratic institutions and stressed the importance of the upcoming legislative elections.

President von der Leyen said: “Europe and Lebanon share deep Mediterranean roots and a long tradition of exchange, dialogue and cooperation. We also share a common goal – stability, security and prosperity of our people. Today, our partnership is strong. And we are ready to strengthen it even more.”

The EU stands ready to launch discussions on a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership with Lebanon once conditions allow. Progress on key reforms, including banking sector reform and the modernisation of state institutions, remains essential and is fully supported by the EU. A renewed partnership would strengthen cooperation in areas of shared interest and advance the implementation of the Pact for the Mediterranean.

President von der Leyen also reiterated the strong EU support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity which has to be upheld, and its longstanding support to Lebanon’s key security institutions, including the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), the Internal Security Forces (ISF) and the General Security. The President underlined that is paramount to ensure that non-state armed groups are fully disarmed across the country’s territory, and that only a diplomatic solution can ensure lasting regional stability. In this context, the 27 November 2024 ceasefire agreement must be fully implemented and respected by both sides.

Background

On 15 December 2025, the EU and Lebanon held the ninth EU–Lebanon Association Council, the first in 8 years, in Brussels. They reviewed the state of their bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening their partnership and working together toward a stable, secure and prosperous Lebanon. Cooperation with Lebanon will also be intensified in the framework of the Pact for the Mediterranean and its upcoming Action Plan (March 2026).

In May 2024, President von der Leyen announced a €1 billion package to support Lebanon’s stability, recovery and reforms. The first half of the package (€500 million for 2024-2025) was adopted in August 2024 and included support for access to basic services, security and border management, governance reforms, private sector resilience and sustainable post-conflict recovery. The second half of package (€500 million) for 2026-2027 is currently under preparation.

