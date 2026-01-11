US citizens urged to leave Venezuela immediately

The US EMBASSY in Colombia issued the following travel advisory on Jan 10, 2026

The security situation in Venezuela remains fluid. The U.S. Embassy in Bogota, Colombia, warns U.S. citizens not to travel to Venezuela, reiterating warnings against travel to Venezuela dating to 2019. As international flights have resumed, U.S. citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive security updates.

Before departure, U.S. citizens should take precautions and be aware of their surroundings. There are reports of groups of armed militias, known as colectivos, setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of U.S. citizenship or support for the United States. U.S. citizens in Venezuela should remain vigilant and exercise caution when traveling by road.

Intermittent power and utility outages continue throughout the country.

Venezuela has the highest Travel Advisory level – Level 4: Do Not Travel – due to severe risks to Americans, including wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure.

In March 2019, the U.S. Department of State withdrew all diplomatic personnel from U.S. Embassy Caracas and suspended operations. All consular services in Venezuela, routine and emergency, remain suspended. The U.S. government continues to be unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Venezuela.

Pro-government armed civilians block streets in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 3, after President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)s to Take: